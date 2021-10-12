Escape the cold: Places in QC that offer a warm place to sleep, how you can support them

MOLINE, Ill. — The above video regarding homeless shelters prepping for winter on top of the COVID-19 pandemic is from Oct. 17, 2020.
As winter's bitter chill sets in every year, the homeless population is forced to move from the streets to shelters in order to escape the cold.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, prolonged exposure to freezing temps, especially without properly bundling up, can put people at risk of hypothermia - abnormally low body temperature - or frostbite - an injury caused by freezing that can lead to the loss of feeling and color to areas it affects.
Warming shelters offer those dealing with homelessness an opportunity to avoid the chill and secure a safe place to sleep. Here are some of the shelters that do just that for the Quad Cities community:
- Christian Care in Rock Island:
- This organization provides safe shelter for men age 18 or older. The shelter holds 42 beds, with six of the beds designated for its Veterans Transitional Housing Program.
- To support the shelter, gift a monetary donation to Christian Care, buy most-needed items from the group’s Amazon wish list, drop off food and water daily or donate the following items from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 2209 3rd Avenue in Rock Island: men’s clothing items, cleaning supplies, hygiene products (especially deodorant), new pillows, large cans of vegetables, paper products and sugar and coffee creamer.
- King’s Harvest in Davenport:
- The winter shelter is open starting Dec. 1 for homeless men and women of the Quad Cities to provide them with a warm place to sleep.
- Sign-in for the men’s shelter is from 9-10 p.m., and the shelter closes at 7 a.m. The women’s shelter sign-in is from 8-9 p.m., and the shelter closes at 7 a.m.
- To support the shelter, make a monetary donation here. The following items can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays or from 8-11 a.m. Saturdays at 824 West 3rd Street in Davenport: Styrofoam plates and bowls, 12-ounce cups for hot and cold drinks, cleaning products, body wash, deodorant, toothbrushes and toothpaste as well as tennis shoes for men, women and children.
- Christian Care Martha's House (previously QC Haven of Hope):
- This organization, partnered with Christian Care, provides housing for homeless women and children. Its shelter operates 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.
- To support the shelter, make a monetary donation to Christian Care, 2209 3rd Avenue in Rock Island.
- Salvation Army of the Quad Cities and Davenport:
- The Salvation Army’s shelter program, located at 100 Kirkwood Boulevard in Davenport, provides up to 30 days of shelter to homeless families. It also offers financial assistance to cover emergency overnight housing costs or refers people to partner programs with emergency shelter programs.
- Complete this eligibility assessment to see if you qualify for assistance.
- To support the shelter, donate to the local Salvation Army here.
- Humility Homes and Services in Davenport:
- The organization’s winter emergency shelter will be available to access starting Dec. 1. The shelter, located at 1016 W. 5th St. in Davenport, is open from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. each day. Since being remodeled, capacity has increased by 70% to accommodate more beds during the winter months. The shelter is open to men and women who are 18 or older.
- To support the shelter, donate money here or donate an item from the organization's Amazon wish list.
- Winnie’s Place:
- Winnie’s place is a shelter program for women with and without children who are homeless and/or survivors of domestic abuse. The shelter provides safe housing, food, clothing and support free of charge.
- If you need shelter, call 309-757-0757.
- To support the shelter, cash or item donations are accepted at the shelter or the Churches United Office, located at 2535 Tech Drive, Suite 205, in Bettendorf. Most needed are bus passes – especially for the Illinois Quad Cities – to help transport women at the shelters to job interviews. Gift cards to Hy-Vee, Aldi, Walmart and Dollar General are also welcome because they can be used to purchase bus tickets.