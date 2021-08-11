According to city officials, the remains were recovered and sent back to Sabula City Hall in April 2021 from the "Missing In America Project."

SABULA, Iowa — For more than 100 years, a Civil War veteran's remains were unidentified in the Seattle area.

With the help of a national nonprofit, called the "Missing in America Project," those remains were identified and recently returned home to Sabula.

History rests along the banks of the Mississippi River in Sabula.

Pastor Barbara Hayden is adding to the history of the sacred ground at Evergreen Cemetery.

"It's an honor to touch the past," Hayden said.

Pastor Hayden has done burials of veterans before. She has never done one like this.

"This gentleman did a lot for Sabula," Hayden said.

That gentleman she's referring to is Cpl. George Heberling, who died in 1911.

"This kinda stuff doesn't happen, hardly ever," said Don Wentworth.

Wentworth works with the Jackson County Historical Society.

"I know he has a state legislator, and he was a mayor here in Sabula, and very highly regarded," Wentworth said.

You can read the biography of Heberling here, which includes his political service.

It was 110 years ago when Heberling went to Seattle and never came back, according to a document provided by the Sabula city clerk.

"There was nobody that claimed his remains, and they were put on a shelf and they've been on a shelf in Washington state ever since," Wentworth said.

After the remains were recovered by the "Missing In America Project," George's remains were sent back to Sabula in April 2021, allowing for Monday's burial next to Heberling's family.

"I'd like to think he's happier now than he has been for the last 110 years because he's home," Wentworth said.