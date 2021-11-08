LIST: Here is what's happening in QC this Veterans Day

Several events are taking place throughout the Quad Cities area this week in honor of our current and former soldiers.

MOLINE, Ill. — Although World War I officially ended with the Treaty of Versailles on June 28, 1919, fighting didn't officially come to an end until an armistice between the Allied Forces and Germany on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1919, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Former President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed Nov. 11 would be a day to commemorate the service of U.S. forces in the war, according to the department. He said, "To us in America, the reflections of Armistice Day will be filled with solemn pride in the heroism of those who died in the country’s service and with gratitude for the victory."

The following events through the Quad Cities area will provide the community opportunities to reflect, hold pride and offer gratitude:

Sunday, Nov. 7:

City of Galesburg Veterans Day Parade - The parade will run from 2-3 p.m. at Chambers and East Main streets in Galesburg.

Monday, Nov. 8:

Salute to Military Ice Painting - From 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline, come by and paint the ice with the name of a family member or friend who serves/has served in the military. The event is free.

Wednesday, Nov. 10:

Quad-Cities Success Fair - From 12:30-3:30 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Hotel and Conference Center in Rock Island, the job fair will assist veterans, civilians, transitioning soldiers and the community in finding employment opportunities.

Thursday, Nov. 11:

City of Davenport Veterans Day Parade - The annual parade will begin at 10 a.m. on 4th Street and Western Avenue. Lt. Gen. Antonio Aguto of the First Army will provide closing remarks and participate in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Scott county Administration Building in Davenport.

Veterans Day Ceremony at Rock Island National Cemetery - The 1 p.m. ceremony will feature keynote speaker Lt. Gen. Aguto and include a wreath placement, honor salute and taps.

Bettendorf Veterans Day Ceremony - The ceremony will take place at 2 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park in Bettendorf.

"Stout Hearted: George Stout and the Guardians of Art" film screening - From 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Figge Art Museum, watch a documentary about a Winterset, Iowa, art student that became a leader of the Monuments Men, who were assigned to retrieve stolen art from the Nazis during World War II. Stick around after the free film for a Q&A with the filmmakers.

"The American Soldier Solo Show" - The 7:30 p.m. show at the University of Dubuque's John and Alice Butler Hall, is based on and inspired by real stories and letters written by veterans and their families from the American Revolutions through the current conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan.