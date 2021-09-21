The funds provided by the federal government under the American Rescue Plan will help rebuild areas that were set back during the pandemic

MOLINE, Ill. — The city of Moline is one step closer to figuring out how to spend it’s more than $20 million dollars it was allotted from the federal government and the American Rescue Plan Act. The city has laid out its first rough draft of how to allocate the funds with 8 main categories.

Those categories include passenger rail service and quiet zones, Riverside Park Pool improvements, one stop shops, bikeway installations, TaxSlayer Center improvements, broadband installations, a small business loan program, and infrastructure investments to reduce flooding.

The three with the most money put aside include the passenger railway services with a potential $3 billion dollars set aside, the River Park Pool with around $2.75 million currently estimated out, and one stop shops at $1.5 million dollars estimated.

City administrator Bod Vitas says the council’s goal is to create change that lasts far past the next few years they have to spend the money. “It’s a multi-year project. They’ll benefit future generations.”

Vitas referred to the items on the table as legacy projects saying, “I think we’re way ahead of the game in terms of being able to deliver the programs and the projects that the citizens actually identified that they wanted in the budget for future years.”

The city has established three main areas of focus including the economy, infrastructure, and quality of place. Vitas saying the 8 major improvement projects all fall into those areas. “We’re going to try and create and environment that they would like to live in and reside in.”

Vitas saying city officials have taken what they’ve learned and heard from community members and are putting those wants at the top of the list. “It starts by being a good listener. And not only being a good listener but engaging the community.”

Alderman James Patrick Schmidt agrees with Vitas, saying it’s about taking into account those that were set back the most due to the pandemic in the past year. “We need to focus on looking for anyone that’s really still struggling from the pandemic and making sure we use some of those funds to fill any gaps and make sure our residents are being taken care of.”

For him it’s important to acknowledge those areas that have slipped through the cracks over the past year saying, “We just want to make sure that we’re taking this opportunity to push us to that next level.”