Rock Island High School students bring flags to soccer game to support athlete after racial bias incident

Varsity soccer player, Gabriel Albarran was wearing a Mexican flag to celebrate Mexican Independence Day when getting on a bus on the way to a game.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Rock Island High School students brought flags from different countries they're from to support a student athlete after a racial bias incident that happened Thursday.

Varsity soccer player, Gabriel Albarran was wearing a Mexican flag to celebrate Mexican Independence Day when getting on a bus on the way to a game.

Albarran says the Tri-State Travel bus driver told him to take off the flag because he's in America and to go back to his country.

"Automatically as soon as I heard that I was automatically angry," said Albarran

Students at the high school say they wanted to support Albarran during this time and show solidarity.

"I think it's important to come out and support them because we're like a big family and just a part of the same community and culture and we just find it important to help out like others and represent them," said Ninel Lopez, Rock Island High School Junior.

Rock Island High School head soccer coach, Andy Almanza says it was his players that inspired him to stay calm during the incident.

"For them to keep calm and composed throughout the whole conversation explaining what happened and how in depth it was and how serious it was, I mean, that's what helped me get up to that bus driver and talk and be the same way for them," said Almanza.

Albarran says he's grateful for the support his peers have shown him.

"I feel really honored, but also feel really grateful for because without them this would have gone nowhere and it would have been just another incident," said Albarran.

The soccer team never made it to their game that was scheduled on September 16, 2021. Coach Almanza says the game has been postponed for later this season.