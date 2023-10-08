Blue Grass dog kennel owner faces animal neglect charges

If convicted with the aggravated misdemeanor charge, Winter could face a sentence up to two years with fines.

BLUE GRASS, Iowa — A Blue Grass dog kennel owner was charged with animal neglect after a pet died.

According to court documents, Lyndall Winter, 65, left a dog outside in the heat between 30 minutes to an hour back in June 2023 at Bison Ridge Kennels.

Staff said they made aware that the French Bulldog, Daphne, who was 5 years old, was having symptoms of heat stroke as temperatures reached the upper 80s. The dog was eventually brought inside with no working air conditioning or veterinarian care.

If convicted with the aggravated misdemeanor charge, Winter could face a sentence up to two years with fines.

A special prosecutor was appointed in the case as the owners of Daphne are Muscatine County Sheriff's Office employees. The next court date is scheduled for Aug. 16.

The facility is located in the 3000 block of U.S. 61 in Blue Grass.