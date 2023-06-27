Quad City Animal Welfare Center waiving dog adoption fees ahead of kennel remodel

The Quad City Animal Welfare Center is performing necessary kennel remodels and waiving dog adoption fees to help dogs find their (fur)ever homes.

MILAN, Ill. — Necessary renovations to the Quad City Animal Welfare Center's dog kennels are in the works, and the shelter is looking at getting dogs adopted ahead of the construction.

Starting on June 28, the QCAWC is waiving adoption fees for available dogs. The waived fees will end on July 5 and the shelter will make arrangements for dog care before construction begins July 10.

The shelter will implement appointment-based dog adoptions beginning July 7, and shelter dogs that aren't adopted will continue to receive care from shelter volunteers until renovations are completed.

QCAWC said the intake of dogs during the construction will depend on available space and managers' discretion.