Historic Iowa bridges given new lease on life as DOT puts them up for adoption

These historic structures have been replaced, but adopters could give them a second chance with relocation or sponsorship.

Example video title will go here for this video

AMES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Transportation (IDOT) has made two historical bridges available for relocation or adoption after they've outlived their usefulness.

The bridges, located in Wright and Winneshiek counties, have been rendered obsolete by newer replacements. They've both earned spots on the National Register of Historic Places for their old age.

Boone River Bridge was built in 1912 by the Iowa Bridge Company in Wright County before the Iowa State Highway Commission issued a set of standardized bridge designs for the state, according to IDOT. It is one of the few remaining bridges of this style, as it cost far more to build than more popular bridge types.

Over in Winneshiek County, the Fort Atkinson Bridge has stood over the Turkey River since 1892, when the county's Board of Supervisors used a series of private contractors for its fabrication and erection. This bridge is one of many in this shape, but its condition and decorative iron elements make it stand out from the rest.

Potential bridge adopters may have access to government funds for the move if they submit a plan for relocation or adoption. However, these are competitive grants that have specific requirements, so IDOT encourages research before applying.

Related Articles What to know ahead of the demolition for parts of the old I-74 bridge on June 18