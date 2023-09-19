Minority and women business owners learn, compete at OpportUNITY Inclusive Business Summit

Owners received a total of $50,000 to use for their business ventures

MOLINE, Ill. — For the first time, Hy-Vee's OpportUNITY Inclusive Business Summit made its way to the Quad Cities on Sept. 19, providing support for women and minority business owners—and a chance to take home some extra money to help make their dreams come true.

15 entrepreneurs were able to pitch their ideas to a panel of judges to win a portion of $50,000 in funding. Tammy Becker, owner of Green Current Solutions, was one of them. Her company turns recycled plastic into shipping pallets.

"We learned that 43% of all hardwood trees are cut down for single-use pallets. We want to save trees by convincing companies to switch from wood to plastic," Becker said.

Another attendee, Misty Dais, runs Quad Cities Music Therapy, using music to help community members dealing with disabilities.

"It's giving students who don't necessarily need another therapy, the opportunity to participate in music in a way that's going to give them joy throughout their lives," Dais said.

Neither Dais nor Becker took home the big check; the grand prize of $30,000 went to The Joy of Curls, a West Des Moines-based business that makes plant-based hair care products. Even so, they're walking away from the summit even more committed to helping their community.

"Music is for everyone, so nobody should be excluded. Everybody should be included," Dais said.

"We like to say that every pallet we make helps make the world a better place," Becker said. "We're just constantly trying to do our best, to make things a little better for everybody."