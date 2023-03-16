'I'm really looking forward to building bridges' | QC Chamber hosts minority-owned business panel

"One of the things that business owners say they really need is an opportunity to network," Quad Cities Chamber talent and inclusion manager Brandy Poston said.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Businesses are continuing to find new ways to stay afloat in the midst of an uncertain economy.

The Quad Cities Chamber hosted a minority-owned business panel Thursday, March 16 at Eastern Iowa Community College Urban Campus.

"An opportunity for minority business owners to share their story and an opportunity for Quad Citizens to ask questions," Quad Cities Chamber talent and inclusion manager Brandy Poston said.

Four area small business leaders offered advice and experience being entrepreneurs as pandemic-era challenges over inflation, lack of staff and setback continue.

"Before you put any money out there, before your ideas get large, think about who you are," Bayside Bistro owner Latisha Howlett said.

The chamber also holds quarterly minority business council meetings.

"I'm really looking forward to building bridges," G&N Properties owner Marlon Ganaway said. "We are looking for any opportunity to showcase what we are looking to do."

Ganaway has been running a real estate company for two years while facing hits to the market.

"The pandemic and inflation have definitely been a troublesome area for real estate," Ganaway said. "The interest rates are up, so it's harder for people to purchase homes. Minority homeownership is extremely low."

People are stepping up to be a place for all to turn.

"Did we bring 50/50 to the table? We sat down and said what would be the best role we could have within our business," Dumpster Dudes owner Alix Holliday said.

"When minority entrepreneurs flourish, so do their followers," Poston said.

The Quad Cities Chamber will hold a marketing and pre-grant workshop in April.