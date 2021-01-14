Humility Homes and Services in Davenport, plus the East Moline and United Township school districts, were announced as recipients of the grants on Wednesday.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Humility Homes and Services in Davenport is planning how to use a $100,000 grant, which will offer more people a stable place to live.

That grant came from the Quad Cities Community Foundation, as part of its "Transformation Grant" program.

"The 10 individuals we identified have nearly 4 years of homelessness, living on the streets in their lives," said Ryan Bobst.

Bobst is the strategic initiatives and grants manager for Humility Homes and Services.

Humility Homes and Services offers a winter shelter, which helps about 400 people every year, according to Bobst.

The organization's goal, Bobst said, is to help enough people to eliminate the need for, specifically, the winter shelter by 2025.

"The shelter is not the best place, it's a band aid, it's temporary," Bobst said. "Whereas supportive housing is going to be a permanent change for them."

But, Humility Homes and Services is not the only organization that received some funding.

The second $100,000 "Transformation Grant" went to the East Moline and United Township school districts.

That money will help students have reliable internet access at home, according to a press release from the Quad Cities Community Foundation.

Internet access for students is especially important, because students in East Moline are not back in the classroom full time, according to a staff member in the superintendent's office.

"Our community would be in a lot worse situation if the community foundation had not stepped up," Bobst said.

These two grants are helping the Quad Cities move forward.

Bobst said Humility Homes and Services' grant had already been deposited as of Thursday.