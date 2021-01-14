Quad City Community Foundation gives $100K grants to two area organizations

The East Moline and United Township School Districts, and Humility Homes and Services are getting transformation grants to aid the communities.

Two area organizations are receiving $100,000 grants from the Quad City Community Foundation to help improve various aspects of their area.

“The past year has shed light on the racial and socioeconomic issues of our country,” said Sherry Ristau, president and CEO. “And while we must all continue to educate ourselves about the inequities that touch our community, nation and world, it is also important for us to act on great ideas and long-term solutions to those challenges. The grants we are awarding today are part of our commitment to building a just, inclusive and equitable community.”

The school district's grant is going towards helping students get high-speed internet in their homes to improve the quality of learning in the COVID-19 pandemic. The initial phase will provide service to 100 area families. East Moline School District Superintendent Kristin Humphries says that the grant will be an important step in providing equal opportunities for all students.

Humility Homes and Services' grant will help provide stable housing support for people for individuals facing significant challenges. It supports the organization’s five-year goal to end the need for their emergency winter shelter by offering long-term solutions for community members experiencing homelessness.