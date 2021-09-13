Iowa football moves into No. 5 spot in AP rankings

Iowa football has moved to 2-0 on the season and is ranked No.5 in the top-25 AP poll.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — In just a few weeks, Iowa football has climbed up the top-25 AP rankings and now sits at No. 5 after a 2-0 start to the season.

This marks the highest ranking for the program in September since the 1985 season, and it's the Hawkeyes' highest ranking since they were No. 4 in the 2015 Big Ten championship game.

The latest bump in the AP poll for Iowa comes after a 27-17 road win over Iowa State on Saturday.

Iowa entered the Week 2 matchup at No. 10 while Iowa State was ranked No. 9 in the AP poll.

It wasn't exactly a dominant game stats-wise for the Hawkeyes who totaled just 173 yards of offense while allowing 339 total yards, but they capitalized on their takeaways which was the difference in their sixth-straight Cy-Hawk victory.

Iowa's defense forced four turnovers, one of which was a fumble recovery returned for a touchdown by linebacker Jack Campbell.

Three interceptions by Hawkeyes defenders also resulted in a touchdown and two field goals on the following offensive possessions.

Offensively, the Hawkeyes didn't commit any turnovers and used a balance run-pass attack throughout the game.

Quarterback Spencer Petras completed 11-of-21 passes and threw for 106 yards and one touchdown, while running back Tyler Goodson rushed for 55 yards and one touchdown on 21 carries.

The second win in a row for Iowa comes after a 34-6 route against formerly ranked No. 17 Indiana at Kinnick Stadium in Week 1.

Listed at No. 18 in the preseason, the Hawkeyes are the highest-ranked Big Ten team heading into Week 3.

No. 9 Ohio State dropped six spots in the AP poll after a 35-28 home loss against No. 4 Oregon on Saturday.

As things currently stand with the Buckeyes' loss, the Hawkeyes are one of the best bets to represent the Big Ten in the College Football Playoff this season.

Granted there's still a long way to go, but Iowa is in a position many did not predict after they were ranked No. 18 in the AP preseason poll.