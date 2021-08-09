Iowa tops Iowa State 27-17 for 6th straight Cy-Hawk win

No. 10 Iowa defeated No. 9 Iowa State 27-17. It was the first time ever the teams played each other as ranked opponents.

AMES, Iowa — More than two years after the last Cy-Hawk game, the rivalry returned Saturday with No. 10 Iowa defeating No. 9 Iowa State 27-17. It was the first time the teams played each other as ranked opponents, but the sixth straight time Iowa won the matchup.

ESPN's "College GameDay" even returned to Ames for the occasion.

Iowa had 173 total yards, five penalties for 50 yards, no turnovers and 32 minutes of possession.

ISU had 339 total yards, four penalties for 25 yards, four turnovers and 28 minutes of possession.

The Hawkeyes turned those four takeaways into 20 points, ran their overall winning streak to eight games and their winning streak against ranked teams to five. Iowa has not won that many in a row against ranked opponents since 1960.

Highlights:

Fourth quarter

ISU keeps Iowa to a field goal after interception, Shudak tacks on three with a 22-yard kick.

Iowa 27, ISU 10 | 12:53 remaining in Q4

Hunter Dekkers replaces Purdy as quarterback, ISU goes three-and-out.

Purdy benched for the rest of the game according to Bleacher Report.

Iowa goes three-and-out after Kyler Fisher picks up unsportsmanlike conduct foul on the return.

Both teams go three-and-out again.

Dekkers passes to Tarique Milton for an ISU touchdown, extra point is good (83-yard drive).

Iowa 27, ISU 17 | 3:27 remaining in Q4

Iowa goes three-and-out.

ISU 52-yard drive, Andrew Mevis attempts 45-yard field goal, misses.

Final: Iowa 27, ISU 17

Third quarter

ISU receives to start the second half with a 23-yard drive that ends with an incomplete pass at the ISU 48-yard line.

Iowa goes three-and-out, punts.

Purdy sacked by Jack Campbell and Deontae Craig at ISU 15-yard line, sacked again by Joe Evans at 13-yard line. ISU goes three-and-out.

Iowa reaches ISU 30-yard line, then Petras sacked by Jake Hummel at ISU 41-yard line.

Jestin Jacobs forces Breece Hall fumble at ISU 5-yard line, Jack Campbell recovers for Iowa, returns for touchdown, extra point is good.

Iowa 21, ISU 10 | 5:08 remaining in Q3

Purdy pass intercepted by Seth Benson, returned for six yards to ISU 25-yard line.

Petras sacked at ISU 33-yard line on third down, Shudak makes 51-yard field goal.

Iowa 24, ISU 10 | 3:41 remaining in Q3

Purdy pass intended for Xavier Hutchinson intercepted by Matt Hankins at the Iowa 37-yard line, Hankins returns for 41 yards to ISU 22-yard line.

Iowa 24, ISU 10 | end of Q3

Going into the final quarter:

Iowa has 144 total yards, no penalties, no turnovers, 23:54 time of possession, 4-for-11 on third downs.

ISU has 223 total yards, three penalties for 20 yards, four turnovers, 21:06 time of possession, 3-for-9 on third downs.

At the half

ISU leads in total yards 182-150. Iowa dominates time of possession 17:04-12:56. ISU has the only turnover of the game.

Petras is 9-14 for 99 passing yards, Purdy is 10-17 for 120 yards.

Iowa 14, ISU 10

Second quarter

ISU leads total yards 83-30.

Iowa punts after 19-yard drive, fair catch at ISU 10-yard line.

Purdy's pass intended for Xavier Hutchinson intercepted by Matt Hankins at ISU 49-yard line.

Tyler Goodson runs for Iowa touchdown, extra point is good (49-yard drive).

Iowa 7, ISU 3 | 8:13 remaining in Q2

ISU punts after 19-yard drive.

Spencer Petras completes 26-yard pass to Charlie Jones, Iowa touchdown, extra point is good (71-yard drive).

Iowa 14, ISU 3 | 1:01 remaining in Q2

Purdy completes 49-yard pass to Wilson, first down at Iowa 4-yard line. Breece Hall rushes, stretches in for a touchdown, extra point is good (71-yard drive).

Iowa 14, ISU 10 | end of Q2

First quarter

Both teams go three and out on first possession.

Iowa State picked up the game's first first down, punts after incomplete pass.

Spencer Petras pass to end zone incomplete. Iowa's Caleb Shudak attempts 50-yard field goal, falls short.

After 63-yard drive, Connor Assalley's 23-yard field goal is good, ISU takes the lead.

Iowa 0, ISU 3 | end of Q1

Pregame

"College GameDay" honored Mr. Kevin Johnson as part of Extra Yard for Teachers week.

As the "College GameDay" guest picker, Iowa native Ashton Kutcher rolled into Ames in the most Iowa way possible.

Kutcher's pick should come as no surprise for Iowans.

"I'm taking the Iowa Hawkeyes to win this football game all day long," the Cedar Rapids-born actor proclaimed on set outside Jack Trice Stadium.

ESPN analysts Chris Fallica, David Pollack and Desmond Howard picked the 9th-ranked Cyclones to beat the 10th-ranked Hawkeyes.

