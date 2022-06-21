Grain bin collapses Tuesday in Yarmouth; at least 1 person remains missing

The collapse happened at about 7:45 a.m. Tuesday on 205th Avenue, according to those at the scene.

YARMOUTH, Iowa — One man is missing after a grain bin collapsed Tuesday morning, June 21 in Des Moines County, Iowa.

Authorities were alerted to a grain silo collapse at 23400 205th Avenue in Yarmouth at about 8:50 a.m.

Preliminary information says that only one grain silo collapsed and that it was made of concrete.

According to a bystander, two men were working at the grain elevators that morning. They said that one man was able to escape, but the other remained missing as of 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. News8 has not been able to confirm if there were two people involved in the incident.

News 8 spoke with Des Moines County Emergency Management Coordinator Gina Hardin about the incident. She confirmed that there is at least one person still trapped in the rubble.

Local firefighters are working 10-minute shifts in the heat to dig through the wreckage.

Iowa Task Force 1 is at the scene as well. The task force is an urban search and rescue team based out of Cedar Rapids.

We will update this breaking news story as more information is made available. Download our app and subscribe to our YouTube channel for updates.