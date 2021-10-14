Gov. Reynolds touts Iowa strengths amid Deere strike

Gov. Reynolds spoke at the annual Scott County Republican Party's Ronald Reagan Dinner.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — The John Deere strike is impacting Iowa with seven plants in the state from Davenport, to Waterloo and Ankeny.

It comes as Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds brings a message of economic strength to the Quad Cities.

"If we show up, we win," Reynolds said.

"We've got a fight ahead of us, and it is going to take all of us. We all have a role to play," Reynold said.

From the pandemic to Washington, D.C, Reynolds brought up issues front and center.

"We're seeing inflation skyrocket because of that. You're seeing it at the pumps, you're seeing it at the grocery store," Reynolds said.

Reynolds also spoke with News 8 about the John Deere strike.

"Hopefully they'll work through the process and get the employees back to work sooner rather than later," Reynolds said.

She does not say who's to blame surrounding the Deere contract disagreements.

"I think it's a great company that supports and appreciates its employees. And this is a process they go through," Reynolds said.

Despite the strike, Governor Reynolds said she feels the Hawkeye state is headed in the right direction.

"We are the number one state for opportunity. We are doing things right. Our economy is growing faster than the national average," Reynolds said.

The annual Scott County Republicans Reagan Dinner is a fundraiser for the party.