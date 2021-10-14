The union members spent the day picketing the various plants around the Quad Cities

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — John Deere workers are officially on strike after the United Auto Workers Union rejected the company’s tentative contract last Sunday. Hundreds of workers gathered outside the various Deere plants around the Quad Cities Thursday morning.

All union workers News 8 talked to said they were told by the Union not to comment on the strike or the negotiations.

John Deere has released a statement on the issue saying in part, “We will keep working day and night to understand our employees’ priorities and resolve this strike.”

The union, also releasing a statement saying in part, "Our members at John Deere strike for the ability to earn a decent living, retire with dignity and establish fair work rules. We stay committed to bargaining until our members' goals are achieved."

The union workers outside the plants sent a clear message to their employer that they’re not giving in on what they want. Some of those things they were looking for include an increase in wages, post retirement health care, and pension plans they can live on post retirement.

Labor expert Todd Vachon works for Rutgers University. He believes these union workers hold all the power right now.

“They have more power and leverage when there is a tighter labor market, meaning there’s fewer people able to come in and take the jobs and keep the factories running,” Vachon said. “While the current workers are on strike.”

On top of that, these workers aren’t the only ones striking right now. Across the country strikes are taking place including Hollywood and TV workers in California, and Kellogg plant workers across the country.

“Workers are voting to go on strike pretty much across the U.S. and in pretty much every industry that you can imagine,” Vachon said. “Which we don’t see this often.”

Vachon chalks it up to a growing gap in salaries between the working class and those at the top. It’s the increase in the wage gap that he believes is feeding into the problem.

“We see so much more of the economic pie going to fewer and fewer people. We have CEO’s making astronomical salaries whereas the wages of the typical American worker have been stagnant for three or four decades. So I think that by taking action during this particular period it’s going to make a correction that’s a bit overdue,” Vachon said.

John Deere employees, now joining a moment in history.