Genesis Health System prepares for hot, busy weekend

The City of Davenport expects up to 40,000 visitors to the area with Bix 7 and RAGBRAI festivities taking place.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Genesis Health System is preparing for tens of thousands of people to be in Davenport for the Bix 7 and RAGBRAI.

High heat is also expected over the weekend alongside the influx of visitors.

"That humidity really zaps people," Adam Haut, director of ambulance services, said.

Haut and other medical leaders have been planning since April for these expected downtown crowds.

"There's ambulance services that come from Dubuque or Des Moines that will come and provide support out on the course," Haut said.

The hospital already has plenty of medical supplies on hand for its medical tent at the Bix 7 finish line, Haut said. He added that more than 100 volunteers from across the hospital could treat as many as 100 people on race day.

Hospital officials said they have seen a steady decrease over the past few years of people needing medical services after the Bix 7 race. Staff have not treated 100 people at the finish line since 2011, Haut said.

"That's really what allows us to be able to take care of the normal patient population we'll see in addition to what we could see from the heat on the weekend," Dr. Michael Craddick, Genesis Health System's associate medical director, said.

Craddick said because the two Saturday events are so popular, even spectators should take precautions.

"Everyone's going to be a potential victim for the heat," he said.

With higher temperatures, however, Haut believes the heat may limit need for those services, since participants may choose a slower pace.

"We've seen some of our sickest patients on some of the nicer days because they're going out and trying to set personal records," Haut said. "I think a lot of people, when we have these very hot and humid days...they know that at race time. They've already started to mentally prepare themselves that maybe 'I'm not going to set my personal best this year.'"

Back at Genesis Medical Center's east campus, Craddick's team is ready for an increase in potential patients over the weekend.

"We have that on days its not hot, so that's the nature of the ER," Craddick said.