Genesis Health System provides inclusive Bix experience

The health system broke down barriers a few days before the race, helping everyone experience the Quad City tradition.

Example video title will go here for this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Challenges are expected for runners on Bix7 race day this Saturday, including high heat.

Genesis Health System broke down barriers a few days early by helping everyone experience the Quad City tradition.

"It's really a unique experience for those kiddos," Katie Powers, a physical therapist with Genesis, said.

This adapted version of the annual Junior Bix is one experience Powers happily supports. It has been a staple for the last 16 years she has worked with the health system.

Just as expected for the main event on Saturday, these racers experienced literally every part of the event, including the heat.

"Kids who are used to walking with rigid muscle tone and rely on that are going to be drastically different in this heat," Powers said. "Even just walking outside right now can be physically draining for them."

Fortunately, this much shorter race allows for a buddy.

"Some of our kiddos choose to run with their therapist from the clinic so there’s some really special relationships they look forward to every year," Power said.

CoraJane Palmer chose to compete with hers: Katie Powers.

"I've known her my entire life and I thought it was really cool I got to do it with her," Palmer said.

Palmer, who uses a wheelchair, may never walk in her life. But here, she is a competitor.

"I felt like I wasn't the only person who has a disability," Palmer said.

"It'll give her the impression there are people that will make that happen and that's what I feel like is important," Angela Giannetti, Palmer's mom, said. "Everybody wants to be a part of these things, right? And most of the time, making these things accessible is pretty simple."

It's a simple gesture where an entire community wins.

This was the first year the Bix7 committee had a hand in organizing the event along with Genesis.