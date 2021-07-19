Boil order lifted in part of Fulton, Illinois after water main break

The order affects residents on 17th Street between 8th and 9th Avenue and 10th Avenue between 14th Street and Vibe Beauty Bar.

FULTON, Ill. — UPDATE Monday July 19 9:30 a.m.

The boil order has been lifted.

Crews were able to repair the line without having to turn off the water.

Residents with questions are to call city hall at 815-589-2616 with any questions.

ORIGINAL STORY Monday July, 19 8:00 a.m.

A boil order has been issued for some residents of Fulton, Illinois.

Water was turned off on Monday, July 19 to homes on 17th Street between 8th and 9th Avenue, as well as 10th Avenue between 14th Street and Vibe Beauty Bar after a water main break.

A boil order is in effect at 17th Street between 8th and 9th Avenue and 10th Avenue between 14th Street and Vibe Hair... Posted by Fulton Police Department on Monday, July 19, 2021

Crews are working to repair the line.

City officials said that when the water does come back on, residents should boil it for five minutes before drinking.

The order is expected to last for at least 24 hours.