The outdoor season will have a new look and some changes to traffic flow

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Freight House Farmers Market will open for its 2021 outdoor season on Saturday, May 1. The market opens at 8 am and will run to 1 pm on Saturday. On Sundays the market runs from 10 am to 2 pm and Wednesdays from 4 pm to 8 pm.

The market is rain or shine and will run through the end of October. Regional producers from across Illinois and Iowa will be there selling locally grown fresh fruit, vegetables, eggs, meat, cheese, herbs, flowers, fibers, plants, honey, wine, hand-crafted items, delicious ready-to-eat foods, and more.