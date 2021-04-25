DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Freight House Farmers Market will open for its 2021 outdoor season on Saturday, May 1. The market opens at 8 am and will run to 1 pm on Saturday. On Sundays the market runs from 10 am to 2 pm and Wednesdays from 4 pm to 8 pm.
The market is rain or shine and will run through the end of October. Regional producers from across Illinois and Iowa will be there selling locally grown fresh fruit, vegetables, eggs, meat, cheese, herbs, flowers, fibers, plants, honey, wine, hand-crafted items, delicious ready-to-eat foods, and more.
The market will have a new look offering a different traffic flow. It's to account for safety and future growth of the market. The market supports over 200 farmers, crafters, and artisan food entrepreneurs.