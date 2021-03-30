Food Bank and Pantry team up to combat food insecurity in Knox and surrounding counties

The Galesburg Community Foundation purchased the building on Main Street for $190,000 in 2020 through investments.

GALESBURG, Ill. — According to Feeding America, before the Coronavirus Pandemic, more than 30 million Americans suffer from food insecurity. Now with the pandemic that number is estimated to be more than 42 million people.

Organizations like River Bend Food Bank in Davenport and FISH of Galesburg Food Pantry work to combat that by providing food to pantries and people in need.

The Galesburg Community Foundation purchased a building on Main Street for $190,000 in 2020 through investments, which means taxpayers did not have to spend their money for the project. Now that building on Main Street is in the process of becoming a regional distribution site for River Bend Food Bank, and the new home for FISH of Galesburg Food Pantry.

"As we look at all 23 counties served by River Bend Food Bank, we've got hundreds of partners throughout those 23 counties. We have all kinds of partner agencies that we work with here in Galesburg but so many of them are driving all the way to the Quad Cities because they need food", Said Mike Miller, President, and CEO for River Bend Food Bank.

River Bend Food Bank has signed an extended lease for the building, however, the Galesburg Community Foundation is taking care of the renovations in the building.

"This is going to be a big boost for our community. This is a win for us". Said Diane Copeland, President of FISH of Galesburg Food Pantry.

Right now there is no target date for the new site to open for the new space. In the meantime, FISH of Galesburg Food Pantry will continue to operate in their current space at 688 Hawthorne Ct, Galesburg, IL 61401. They are open Monday-Friday 10:00am -3:00pm.