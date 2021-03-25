x
Food benefits for Illinois children learning from home

Illinois families can receive financial aid for food purchases to support their child who typically would have received free or reduced-price meals from school.
ILLINOIS, USA — Through the end of April, Illinois families can receive financial aid for food purchases to support their child who typically would have received free or reduced-price meals from in-person school.

The Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program (P-EBT) provides $6.82 per child per day who qualifies for and is missing free and reduced-price meals due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

No registration is required and children who are eligible are automatically enrolled. 

Families should have already received benefits at their child's home address. If your child's school is eligible for P-EBT, but you did not receive a benefit card, call the helpline number at 1-833-621-0737.

Visit the Illinois Department of Human Services website for more information on Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) SNAP Benefits.

