Sterling church receives more than $75,000 for security upgrades

STERLING, Ill. — One of two churches in the Quad Cities region is getting a significant amount of money from the state of Illinois for security upgrades.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker along with the Illinois Emergency Management Agency awarded $20 million to 116 non-profit organizations across the state, as a part of the Non-profit Security Grant Program. The money will be used to help these non-profits make security upgrades.

First Presbyterian Church in Sterling, Illinois is receiving $75,600 from this grant. News 8's Charles Hart spoke with the church's pastor, Rev. Dr. Christina Berry who said they're planning on using the money to upgrade their outdated security system.

"We'll use the grant for cameras at the entrances and in the different areas where people gather, so that we can monitor activity or if something were to happen, we would have a video record of that," Berry said. "We'll use some of the money for wiring and for software and some sort of monitoring device to store some of the video material, lighting both exterior and at the doorways."

According to a press release shared with News 8, many of the grant recipients are places of worship, reproductive health providers, cultural institutions and education centers that are at higher risk for terrorist attacks. Berry said hospitality within First Presbyterian Church is very important to them.

"We feel like God calls us to hospitality to welcome all people," Berry said. "And that is wonderful. And it creates a space where people of every sort can come to this church. And we want everyone who comes here to worship to feel safe."

Berry said they're hoping to start installing the cameras in the summer of 2023.