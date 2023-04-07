4 Illinois Quad City-area cities awarded $6 million transportation grants

The grants, most of which are over $1 million, will go towards bike paths and pedestrian trails in each city.

MOLINE, Ill. — Four cities in the Illinois Quad Cities area are getting transportation grants to help them complete path and trail projects.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced $127.9 million in Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program grants on Friday. Of those funds, $6,181,966 is going to Aledo, Galesburg, Moline and Silvis.

“The Illinois’ Transportation Enhancement Program is an important part of Rebuild Illinois designed to support alternate modes of transportation, to preserve visual and cultural resources, and improve quality of life,” Pritzker said in a press release from Friday. “And today, I’m announcing the largest ever round of funding for ITEP – over $125 million to build better and safer bike routes, walking paths, trails, and other local travel options. We’re reversing a legacy of disinvestment that holds us all back, and we’re establishing a new day for the program.”

Here's how much each city got and what project the money is going towards:

Aledo Awarded $1,399,446 for the 9th Avenue Shared-Use Path project, which will build a bike and pedestrian path along that street.

Galesburg Awarded $665,560 for the Lake Storey Shared-Use Path project, which will build a bike and pedestrian path along and west of U.S. 150, connecting with another path around the lake.

Moline Awarded $3,000,000 for the River to River Phase II Trail project, which will build a two-way bike path along the 19th Street/27th Street corridor between the Mississippi and Rock Rivers.

Silvis Awarded $1,650,00 for the 10th Street Shared-Use Path project, which will connect the Avenue of the Cities path to the Grand Illinois Trail.



Made possible by federal and state funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation, ITEP awards are focused on improving bike and pedestrian travel, as well as making other surface transportation improvements that promote alternative options for getting around communities.