Family Resources in the QC receiving $300,000 to help reduce gun violence

The money comes from the Quad City Community Foundation, which awards $100,000 or more each year to non-profits that focus on systemic issues.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A Quad Cities non-profit is receiving hundreds of thousands of dollars to help reduce gun violence in the area.



Family Resources in the Quad Cities is receiving $300,000 in support of Group Violence Intervention (GVI), a Davenport program rolled out in 2022 that connects government, police, community and social services with people that have been affected by gun violence.



"The grant will allow us to continue to build upon the foundation we've laid for the GVI strategy and build critical capacity for the strategy, that will ensure its success into the future," Davenport Mayor Mike Matson said in a Monday press conference.

The press conference was held Monday morning at the Quad Cities Community Foundation Office in Bettendorf. President and CEO of Family Resources Nicole Cisne Durbin spoke at the gathering and said she, along with the non-profit, are thankful for the grant.

"We want to make sure we have outreach to the populations most affected by gun violence," Cisne Durbin said. "Including those who are participating in gun violence, as well as those who are victims and survivors of gun violence.

The Quad Cities Community Foundation made a three-year commitment to the grant. Family Resources is partnering with St. Ambrose University to conduct research, looking into topics such as why people turn to gun violence.

"Ending violence, and all of its forms is a key area of focus for Family Resources," Cisne Durbin said.

News 8 spoke with Dwayne Hodges, a community advocate, who shared his experience with violent crimes

"I was one that was involved in a violent incident years ago and was in the hospital and had to deal with it, not necessarily when fighting for my life, but it could have been a worse situation had that situation turned out different," Hodges said.

