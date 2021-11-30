Family, cats, chickens escape severe house fire in Burlington

A fire caused significant damage to Burlington home Monday afternoon, but the residents and many of their animals were able to escape unharmed.

According to a press release from the Burlington Fire Department, at about 3:46 p.m. on November 29, firefighters reported to a fire in the 100 block of N Gunnison Street.

Crews arrived at the scene to find heavy smoke and flames pouring from the back of the building, which they were able to extinguish and confirm the safety of its occupants.

The building's occupants, a family of two, were able to escape unharmed. Additionally, two cats and many chickens also made it to safety without injury.

It was discovered that the first had started in the chickens' coop just outside of the building due to an overheated heat lamp.