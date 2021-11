DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport Police have announced that a 46-year-old Davenport man has died after being hit by a car. It happened just before 9:00 pm Friday night near 5500 Jersey Ridge Road.

Davenport Police said their preliminary investigation uncovered that the man had been walking on a portion of the roadway when he was hit. The man was then taken to a local hospital where he died.