Eldridge city administrator fired from position

ELDRIDGE, Iowa — The Eldridge City Council has voted to terminate their city administrator from her role. This decision came in a 3-to-2 vote at a meeting Tuesday, September 28.

Lisa Kotter had been on paid administrative leave since early August after a sexual harassment complaint was filed against her by Building Inspector Ray Nees.

In its wake, Kotter filed a complaint against three city staff members, alleging gender-based discrimination.

The council reviewed a report on the claim Tuesday night, finding no evidence of sexual harassment from Kotter. However, the report did reveal what the council calls a hostile work environment.

An agreed-upon six-months worth of severance pay and health insurance was issued to Kotter.