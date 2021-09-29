x
Eldridge city administrator fired from position

The Eldridge City Council has voted to terminate their city administrator from her role. This decision came in a 3-to-2 vote at a meeting Tuesday, September 28.

Lisa Kotter had been on paid administrative leave since early August after a sexual harassment complaint was filed against her by Building Inspector Ray Nees. 

In its wake, Kotter filed a complaint against three city staff members, alleging gender-based discrimination.

The council reviewed a report on the claim Tuesday night, finding no evidence of sexual harassment from Kotter.  However, the report did reveal what the council calls a hostile work environment. 

An agreed-upon six-months worth of severance pay and health insurance was issued to Kotter.  

The council decided on Tuesday evening to table a decision on Nees, who was also on paid leave after a resident filed a complaint against him. 

Kotter joined the City of Eldridge in March of 2020, after serving a short stint as Moline's city administrator, resigning after about six months.

