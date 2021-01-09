Eldridge city administrator files gender discrimination complaint against top city staff

This comes as the investigation has wrapped up over an harassment complaint against Lisa Kotter by another city employee.

ELDRIDGE, Iowa — New developments are emerging over the investigation into the Eldridge city administrator.

Lisa Kotter has been on paid administrative leave since early August due to an harassment complaint filed by another employee.

In its wake, she has filed a complaint against three top city staff alleging gender-based discrimination.

News 8 obtained a ten-page document of allegations by Kotter. She lays out several instances of what she calls gender discrimination ever since she started as city administrator.

The complaint outlines multiple situations alleging inappropriate and unfair treatment by top city staff, including the mayor, a council member and city employee. Kotter said the incident happened between March 2020 and after.

"There have been a number of situations that have taken place," Eldridge City Councilman Bernie Peeters said.

Peeters is in charge of investigating Kotter's tenure and dismissal.

"There's been a lot of allegations all different directions for the last year and a half," Peeters said.

Kotter's documents begin with her accusations against Eldridge Mayor Marty O'Boyle, saying he "berated, criticized, reprimanded and interfered with her job."

In Kotter's complaint, she says the mayor told her, he "does not trust her", to "stay in her lane," and that she "should not perform the duties as city administrator."

Kotter alleges at one instance, Eldridge Councilman Brian Dockery told other staff she should come over, drink a lot and stay overnight. Kotter said she considers that sexist, degrading and inappropriate.

At another instance, Kotter said the Eldridge building inspector Ray Nees has disrespected her several times as a woman than other guy co-workers.

"Whatever comes into play, that we will get the city of Eldridge back to where it wants to be and we will continue to move forward," Peeters said.

News 8 reached out to the mayor, but he declined to comment.

The investigation into all of the claims wrapped up on Sept. 1, 2021. The findings will be released in the coming days. Kotter remains on paid leave.

Eldridge City Council is over disciplinary matters. Council members will meet for its regular meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021.

Kotter declined to talk on camera, but she sent News 8 this statement: