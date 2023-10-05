East Moline man dies after being struck by vehicle Wednesday evening

The pedestrian killed in the accident has been identified as Richard Hanson, 56, of East Moline.

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — An East Moline man is dead after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday evening, according to a press release from the East Moline Police Department.

On Oct. 4, officers were dispatched around 7:09 p.m. to the 800 block of Avenue of the Cities in East Moline for a vehicle vs. pedestrian accident. Upon arrival, officers found a man lying near the road, who was being treated for his injuries by the fire department.

The pedestrian, identified as Richard Hanson, 56, of East Moline, was transported to a hospital in Silvis. He was later pronounced deceased by the Rock Island County Coroner's Office.

According to officials, the driver, 19-year-old Emily Cline of Carbon Cliff, stopped immediately at the scene and made a 911 call after the incident.

East Moline Police began their investigation by speaking to witnesses and reviewing video from the area. Crash reconstruction services were also called to assist. According to officials, the preliminary investigation found no apparent law violations leading up to the accident.

The case remains under investigation by the East Moline Police Department. Those who have information on the incident are asked to contact the department's Investigations Division at (309) 752-1205 or use the CrimeStoppers P3 App.