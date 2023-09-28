Motorcycle accident in Bettendorf leaves 21-year-old dead

The motorcyclist was pronounced deceased at the hospital, according to officials.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — A 21-year-old male is dead after an accident in Bettendorf, according to a press release. Bettendorf Police responded to the call around 7 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Spruce Hills Drive and Olympia Drive.

According to the release, efforts to resuscitate the motorcyclist had been started prior to officers arriving on scene. The motorcyclist was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the 2005 Harley Davidson Sportster was driving eastbound on Spruce Hills Drive at a high speed. A 2022 Honda Accord was making a left turn from Olympia onto Spruce Hills when the collision happened.

The investigation is ongoing and the motorcyclist's identity is being withheld to give the family time to notify loved ones. An autopsy will be performed at the medical examiner's office.

The Bettendorf Police Department is asking anyone who witnessed the crash, but has not spoken to officials, to contact Sgt. Patrick Mesick at (563) 344-4047.

The Bettendorf Fire Department, Iowa State Patrol and the Bettendorf Public Works Department assisted the police department.