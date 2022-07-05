x
Money

Ameren Illinois providing $100 energy bill grants to disabled vets and active military

The energy provider is assisting military customers amid rising energy prices by allocating $100,000 to give some $100 grants.
Credit: Ameren Illinois
In late June, members of the Ameren Illinois Customer Care team assist a veteran with paperwork to apply for an energy grant up to $100 to assist with his energy costs.

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — Ameren Illinois is providing financial relief to many of its military customers amid a trend of rising energy prices.

To assist its military customers, specifically disabled veterans and active-duty servicemembers, the company is allocating $100,000 to help them pay the bills through the Ameren Illinois Military Support Program.

Qualifying vets and service members can apply for an AIMS grant, which will consist of a one-time bill payment grant totaling $100.

AIMS is part of an overall relief package that has allocated $1.75 million to assist Ameren customers in response to steep increases in energy prices caused by high demand for power and supply constraints.

"Many of our customers are facing financial challenges because of inflation and the rising cost of energy," said Joe Solari, vice president of Customer Experience for Ameren Illinois. "Our hope is that these grants provide some economic relief to disabled veterans and those who continue to serve our country." 

Other customers who are having trouble with their energy bills can access energy assistance, money-saving resources, and bill payment options on the Energy Assistance section of AmerenIllinois.com

