Hiney Heroes: Rock Island Co. Health Department hosts free diaper giveaway for QC families

Hundreds of families lined up outside the Rock Island County Health Department for the annual free diaper giveaway.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Rock Island County Health Department and Hiney Heroes teamed up once again for their annual free diaper giveaway for Quad City families.

Hundreds of families lined up outside of the health department on Thursday for the socially distanced drive-thru event.

The organizers say 1-in-3 families are in need of diapers which can cost up to $80 a month per child. Times can be tougher during the holiday season with households no longer getting the $300 tax credit.

A majority of community members donated the supplies which organizers say is crucial to this event.