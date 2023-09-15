Derek Cornette, former 7th Ward alderman, suing Davenport Mayor and City Council

Cornette alleges the council's decision to remove him from office over sexual harassment allegations was illegal.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A former Davenport alderman is suing Mayor Mike Matson and the city council over his removal from office.

Derek Cornette, former 7th ward alderman, was removed from the city council by a 7-3 vote at a special meeting on Sept. 7. He was accused of sexually harassing female staffers and drinking on the job.

At a press conference on Sept. 15, Cornette announced his intention to sue city officials, claiming that the vote to remove him from his position was illegal. Cornette also said he intends to run for the 7th Ward seat again in the upcoming election.

"I'm ready to work with anybody. I'm not going to haul hard feelings. What's good for the city and good for my ward is what I'm going to support, and if they're too small to do that themselves, then that's their problem," he said.

News 8 has reached out to the City of Davenport for comment on Cornette's suit, but we have not yet received a response.