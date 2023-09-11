New Riverdale park to be named after longtime residents

The park will be named after the Welch family, who lived in Riverdale at its founding.

RIVERDALE, Iowa — A new park is coming to Riverdale, Iowa, and will be dedicated to a family that made the town their home for over a century, according to a press release from the city.

The Welch family lived in Riverdale all the way back in 1867, farming the land now known as the Woods Estates. The family signed the original Articles of Incorporation for the city, and the family's patriarch, Albert Welch, served on the City Council for 13 years. In 2012, the Welch family sold their longtime property. In 2023, a trail system was added to the property.

The Riverdale City Council is expected to approve a resolution naming and dedicating the region as "John Welch Park" at its next regular meeting on Sept. 12 at 7:00 p.m. The meeting will take place at the Pleasant Valley Administration Center, located at 525 Belmont Rd. Members of the Welch family are expected to attend the meeting as well.