Davenport voters will decide new 7th Ward alderman Tuesday

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport voters are making their way to the polls Tuesday, Oct. 5 as the city holds its 2021 primary election.

While announcing he was stepping down earlier this year, Peacock said he was reluctant to leave the seat as the only Black man in an all-white city legislature of Mayor Mike Matson and 10 aldermen.

Joseph Miller, professor and chair of sales and marketing at St. Ambrose University, was appointed to serve out the remainder of Peacock's elected term. Miller, also a Black man, didn't run for election.

MEET THE CANDIDATES

The candidates competing for the 7th Ward seat were Derek Cornette, Alexandra Dermody, William Pamperin and Rory Nimtz.

First-time candidate Cornette, according to the Quad-City Times, hoped to use the 7th Ward position to shift the city's budget from investing in riverfront development to funding public safety.

Dermody, according to her campaign website, was born and raised in Davenport, and her grandfather served on the city's council for 10 years. She, a member of Quad Cities Interfaith, previously ran for the seat in 2019 and lost to Peacock. Miller endorsed Dermody to take over his position.

Pamperin, another 1st-time candidate, told the Quad-City Times he wanted to use the position to increase public safety, invest in infrastructure and repair the city's water drainage systems.

Nimtz, according to his LinkedIn profile, has worked for John Deere for over 8 years and holds the position of business analyst. He currently serves on the city's Affirmative Action Advisory Commission, according to the Quad-City Times.