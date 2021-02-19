Davenport's seventh ward alderman announces resignation

Patrick Peacock said the decision was due to personal matters.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — One of Davenport's aldermen has announced he is stepping down from his seat. Patrick Peacock made the announcement to resign as 7th Ward Alderman at a council meeting on Thursday, February 18.

Peacock didn't elaborate on the reason behind his decision, but said it was because of personal matters.

"It is with the deepest regrets that I will resign at the end of April, due to some personal reasons," he said.

Peacock was elected into the 7th ward seat in November of 2019, defeating challenger Alexandra Dermody. The 7th Ward is Mayor Mike Matson's former position.