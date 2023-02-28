Shooting in Kewanee injures 1 man Sunday evening

No charges have been filed yet after a homeowner shot a man involved in a "disturbance on his property," according to Kewanee Police.

KEWANEE, Ill. — One man was injured after a shooting at a home in the 200 block of East 6th Street in Kewanee on Sunday, Feb. 26, according to a release from Kewanee Police.

Police responded to the home at the same time they were notified of a man who arrived at OSF Saint Luke Medical Center suffering from two gunshot wounds to his lower left abdomen and right shoulder. The man was later transported via helicopter to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

When police arrived at the home, the homeowner identified himself as the person who had discharged the gun, after being involved in "a disturbance on his property."

Officers saw evidence related to the shooting, so crime scene technicians arrived to photograph and collect evidence such as shell casings and two firearms.

Kewanee police detectives conducted interviews with witnesses, the homeowner, and the parties involved. Police say the homeowner possessed a valid FOID card and a concealed carry license at the time of the incident.

Two additional persons of interest were identified and provided statements to the Kewanee Police Department on Monday.

The gunshot victim is reported to be in stable condition and also provided a statement to police on Monday.