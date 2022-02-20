16-year-old girl dead after Moline crash Saturday evening

A teenage girl was found dead after being extracted from a car that had crashed into a tree on 35th Avenue in Moline.

According to a news release from the Moline Police Department, at about 9:47 p.m. on February 19, officers were alerted to the 1400 block of 35th Avenue regarding a single-vehicle crash, with witnesses saying that they saw the car in the trees on the side of the road.

First responders found that the car, which had been travelling west on 35th Avenue and was approaching 14th Street, ran off the road to the left and struck a tree on the passenger side door.

The car was occupied by a 22-year-old man driving and a 16-year-old girl in the passenger seat. The latter had to be extracted from the car by the Fire Department. Both were sent to the hospital, where the girl later died from her injuries.

No charges have been filed for the crash yet, and the girl's name is being withheld pending family notification.