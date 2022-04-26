There are two park plans proposed by the department. Department leaders want to hear community feedback through an online survey during the next two weeks.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Credit Island Park may soon get another makeover.

"We're in the process of designing and planning what we are calling a nature-based play area," said Parks and Recreation Director Chad Dyson.

Credit Island Park is no stranger to the elements. Flooding along the Mississippi River can leave the island covered in feet of water.

"This particular playground style will lend itself toward complementing the natural elements of the island," Dyson said.

He also said this investment by the Davenport Parks and Recreation Department will help bring residents back to the island.

"Part of the master plan did identify bringing recreational elements back to the island, so this will help do that," Dyson said.

Those elements are not what you might expect.

The parks department has presented two options for a new playground area on Credit Island and would be located near Credit Island Lodge.

You can see details of each proposal below:

"The biggest difference I would say between the two when you look at them — the second option has a more traditional, centralized play piece in it and is a smaller sort of footprint," Dyson said.

The materials they would use for construction are different, too.

"Whether it's timbers, boulders, less of the composite type stuff you'd see in a typical playground," Dyson said.

That design is because of the close proximity to the river.

"There are the challenges of flooding with the island, and there's not a lot we can do about mother nature," Dyson said.

Even so, Dyson said there are still benefits.

"The natural elements in this will be a lower cost to replace or maintain," Dyson said.

‼Davenport Parks and Recreation is seeking feedback about two (2) concepts for a nature-based play area at Credit Island... Posted by Davenport Parks and Recreation on Monday, April 25, 2022

Now, the parks department wants to hear from you.

An online survey will be open for the next two weeks. You can read more about the plans and provide your feedback here.

"That'll go back to our design team to incorporate that feedback and narrow down that final concept," Dyson said.