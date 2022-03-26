Davenport's Credit Island to get new nature playground

The city held a meeting to gather community input on a new playground project designed to fit Credit Island's nature preserve.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Credit Island will be getting a new playground designed to match it's natural wonder.

The City of Davenport held a meeting at the Roosevelt Community Center gathering input from the public on the plans.

The project's organizers say their goal is to build a nature-based play area that fits the look of Credit Island's nature preserve better than existing installations.

"We're looking at timbers, boulders, ropes, dry creek beds, berm. Other things to enhance nature play and really build a sense of exploration and wonder for kids to enjoy and really get back to nature," says Davenport Parks and Recreation Director Chad Dyson.