DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Cinemark movie theater in Davenport is now back open, for the first time since March.

Officials with the theater say you'll have to wear a mask to get in the theater and staff is making sure to keep the place clean.

Right now the theater is showing some favorites as Hollywood has delayed releasing new movies.