Nearly 100 restaurants to eat local: COVID-19 can't stop QC Restaurant Week

Mark your calendars! QC Restaurant Week is a chance to explore restaurants you may not have tried all for the chance to win gift cards from local businesses.

Nearly 100 locations in the Quad Cities are participating in QC Restaurant Week, promoting small businesses and local eats amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Visit Quad Cities, the region's destination marketing and management organization, is hosting restaurant week from March 22 to 28, 2021.

Restaurants who still wish to participate in QC Restaurant week have until March 12 to sign up. Registration is free of charge, but two $25 gift cards must be submitted to be used for contests and promotion of the week.

The week is a good opportunity to explore restaurants that you may not have tried before as participating locations are included from the immediate Quad Cities to Muscatine, Iowa and Geneseo, Illinois.

Plus, anyone who eats at one of the 98 participating restaurant locations is eligible to win local restaurant gift cards.

Simply fill out the entry form here, including a picture of your receipt and a photo of yourself at the restaurant (or posing with your takeout) for a chance to win! Deadline to enter the contest is Friday, April 2, 2021. Winners will be announced during the first week of April on the Quad Cities Facebook page.

Some restaurants are expected to have deals or featured menu items to celebrate the week.

"Restaurants bring people together and represent a large number of hospitality jobs in the QC," Dave Herrell, President and CEO, Visit Quad Cities said in a statement. "We need them to thrive because their authenticity and unique experiences help shape our brand and story.”