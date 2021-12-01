The restaurant announced their closure in January, citing events that have taken place in 2020 and early 2021.

SILVIS, Ill. — Leadership of the Barrel House restaurant in Silvis on Avenue of the Cities announced they will permanently close up shop at this location.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the owners temporarily closed the Silvis restaurant along with their locations in Moline and Downtown Davenport.

On Monday, January 11, the owners announced on their Facebook page that they were permanently closing this location.

"With very heavy hearts due to this past & current years events we have reached the difficult decision to not re-open our Silvis Location," read the post. "We cannot say thank you enough to the City of Silvis for your ongoing professionalism and assistance during our time in your city!"