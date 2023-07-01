'Not the contract that you want to accept' | Striking CNH workers reject 'best and final' proposal

55% of workers voted no on the deal.

Example video title will go here for this video

BURLINGTON, Iowa — It's been 250 days since Case New Holland Industrial workers went on strike, demanding for an increase in wages, affordable healthcare, and more flexibility in time off.

Today, CNH workers gathered to vote on a proposal that the company says its the “best and final offer.”

However, some workers like Dustin Spiker think otherwise.

"If you want to accept the bare minimum, I'd say this contract is probably for you,” Spiker said. “If you want something more for yourself and your family, this is probably not the contract that you want to accept."

Spiker says it’s been a frustrating experience for both sides and wants everyone to make the best decision for themselves.

"I've been with the company for over 10 years, I kind of thought they would have cared a little bit more about getting me back in there and help me provide for my family," Spiker said. “I can’t go back to the job that I want to do because they keep offering it to scabs that are willing to do the job.”

CNH worker Windy Link said the deal offered changes, but some policies did not change.

“I wasn’t disappointed with some of the changes because I knew they probably wouldn’t change because they have been with the company for many years.” Link said. “It was great to be with my family in the past months, but I am ready to go back to work.”

According to Nick Guernsey, President of UAW Local 807, 55% of workers voted no to the offer. Guernsey said meetings among members will be held ahead to see what the process will look like going forward.

More From News 8