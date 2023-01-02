'Last, best and final offer' given to UAW from CNH Industrial

After eight months on strike and continued bargaining, Case New Holland Industrial has put forth their "upgraded last, best, and final offer," to striking employees.

BURLINGTON, Iowa — Editor's note: The video above is from Dec. 18, 2022.

After precisely eight months on strike and continued bargaining, Case New Holland Industrial has put forth their "upgraded last, best, and final offer," to striking employees.

The United Auto Workers' Bargaining Committee is bringing the offer to the members of Burlington-based Local 807 for a vote.

More than 400 Case New Holland Industrial plant workers are still on strike almost eight months after first walking off the CNH plant in Burlington.

On May 2, over a thousand CNH workers in both Iowa and Wisconsin went on strike, demanding better pay, more flexibility in scheduling time off and more affordable healthcare.

CNH offered union leadership a deal in late May, which included an 18.5% wage increase over three years, but the bargaining team didn't feel like it would cover the cost of inflation.

Details of the ratification meetings, timing and voting will be communicated by local leadership," according to a UAW press release.