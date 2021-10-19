2 Clinton suspects charged after delivering $4k worth of stolen tools to undercover officer

Two suspects stole an estimated $4,000 worth of tools from a construction trailer.

CLINTON, Iowa — A man and woman from Clinton were caught with $4,000 worth of stolen construction tools after they delivered them to an undercover police officer.

Christopher Allen Teske, 37, and Casondra Lakay Eldrenkamp, 41, stole tools from a construction trailer at Lock and Dam 13, according to a Clinton police report.

Police say they received a call on October 15 from a Quad Cities construction company who reported the burglary. Authorities investigated and identified Teske and Eldrenkamp as the suspects.

On October 17, the Clinton Police Department set-up a sting operation where the two suspects delivered the stolen property to an undercover officer.

Teske and Eldrenkamp were arrested by Clinton police who were assisted by the Blackhawk Area Task Force.

Both suspects have been charged with second-degree theft and conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony. Teske was also charged with possession of a controlled substance, according to the report.