Clinton County sues City of Clinton for Lincolnway Railport Project debt

According to the lawsuit, the city has only paid less than $800,000 of a $6 million fund it promised to pay back over ten years starting in 2010.

CLINTON, Iowa — Clinton County has filed a lawsuit against the city that bears its name over millions of dollars of unpaid debt, according to a release from the Board of Supervisors.

The suit alleges that the City of Clinton has failed to pay the majority of the debt incurred for the construction of the Lincolnway Railport Project — over $5 million.

In 2010, Clinton County financed $6 million to the City to fund the $10.8 million railroad construction project, as the City was only putting in $4 million generated by a 1995 bond issue and sought help from the County.

According to the suit, the City agreed to pay the $6 million back over a period of ten years — ending in 2020 — but, as of this filing, has only paid less than $800,000.

Clinton County officials say that they have tried for more than a year to resolve the situation without going to court.

"Given the City’s failure to honor its promises or even respond to the County’s offer to resolve this matter, the County was forced to file the lawsuit," the Board of Supervisors' statement says. "Clinton County regrets that it had to take this step, but looks forward to resolving this matter with the City."

News 8 has reached out to Clinton mayor Scott Maddasion for a statement and awaits a response.