Kewanee Park District working on storm damage cleanup after Friday's storms leave over $150,000 in damage

Volunteers were out at Baker Park Golf Course picking up sticks and clearing tee boxes, hoping to get the back nine open this week.

Example video title will go here for this video

KEWANEE, Ill. — Cleanup continues in the aftermath of Friday's storms. One area hit particularly hard was Kewanee, including Baker Park Golf Course.

Volunteers were out Monday morning picking up sticks and clearing tee boxes, hoping to get the back nine open this week.

"We do have at least 125 trees down throughout this park," Kewanee Park District Executive Director Andrew Dwyer said. "This one is actually hanging over the top of this tee box so we have to get this cleared out for safety reasons before we even move forward."

Friday's wind gust over 60 MPH, causing over $150,000 in damage, according to Dwyer. He is in the initial stages of talking with insurance to get the damages covered.

Some Park District buildings sustained some structural damage as well. Dwyer said five or six buildings sustained roof damage.

"As the storm came through it rip through all the neighbors' trees and took our awning and flipped it up and landed on the roof," Dwyer said.

As Tuesday's storms loom, Kewanee is preparing for round two.

"Batten down the hatches, hunkering down and cleaning up any of the trees that may be hanging over certain areas," Dwyer said. We're fixing up our roof at our maintenance building and securing it right now."

Hopefully, Tuesday's storm isn't too bad, and golfers can get back on the links.